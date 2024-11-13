Southern Minnesotans honored for National Philanthropy Day

(ABC 6 News) – National Philanthropy Day is November 15 and while on a grand scale their efforts often go unnoticed, a handful of local do-gooders were recognized Tuesday for their impact in their respective communities.

Every year, the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrates charitable efforts of all kinds – whether that’s money, time or any other resource.

Rebecca Snap is the communications chair for the southern Minnesota chapter of the AFP, and also serves as community engagement director for the Rochester Salvation Army.

She says the act of giving the day recognizes comes from more than what many people might think of when they hear the word “philanthropy.”

“It’s so much more than just that good, fuzzy, warm feeling that you get when you do something for somebody else,” she said. “It’s actively contributing to the quality of life for everybody in your community and quite frankly that includes yourself.”

Across the country, hundreds of chapters hold events to further educate and inspire people and organizations, and honor those who’ve made outstanding efforts in their giving.

Each year’s nominations are made by members of the local chapters.

One of southern Minnesota’s honorees is the IJ Holton Intermediate School Student Council in Austin, which raised more than $7,000 for cancer research.

“It’s important raise money for these efforts because we’re giving back to the community and as a student body,” said Council Treasurer, William Kossoris. “We’re feeling pretty happy about (the award) and we’re just happy that we achieved that goal.”

IJ Holton’s principal, Dewey Schara, shares that sentiment and believes the power of philanthropy, even for his students, is something that can’t be ignored.

“I just think it’s really important at a young age for us to realize, all of us to realize, that giving back is a crucial part of being a good citizen,” he said.

See the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Southern Minnesota Chapter’s full list of award recipients below (descriptions provided by AFP Southern Minnesota):

Outstanding Philanthropists: Kurt and Brenda Potach Kurt and Brenda Potach are being recognized for the extraordinary philanthropic work they have done in memory of their four-year old son Karl, who died from Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer, in 1997. Kurt and Brenda have resolved to contribute funds for pediatric cancer care and research, and they give of their time, talent, and treasure in an inspirational way. Since 2008, Kurt and Brenda have donated $1 million to support pediatric cancer research to The Hormel Institute. In addition, they have donated over $200,000 to University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, The Masonic Cancer Center, The Children’s Health Fund, Austin/Albert Lea March of Dimes, Untied Way of Mower County, Austin Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic Health System, and many other organizations. According to their nominator, “Kurt and Brenda Potach are an amazing example of how people, through philanthropy, can make a tremendous impact on the lives of so many other.”

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Nuss Truck and Equipment The philosophy for philanthropy established by Bob Nuss at Nuss Truck and Equipment is to invest in the communities we live and work in, with a deep understanding of the needs of the people and the nonprofit organizations meeting these needs. For over 25 years, Nuss Truck and Equipment has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to a multitude of charities. Bob along with sons Brad and Greg are inspiring leaders in philanthropy, involving their employees in all their communities as a critical part of their overall charitable giving. Over the past four years alone, 86 nonprofit organizations have benefited from over $500,000 din donations from Nuss Truck and Equipment. These donations have been facilitated through the Rochester Area Foundation and the Nuss Truck and Equipment Donor Advised Fund. Just a handful of the organizations in Southern Minnesota that have benefited from Nuss Truck and Equipment generosity include Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Minnesota Private College Fund, Rochester Area Foundation, Salvation Army, SPARK Children’s Museum, Channel One Regional Food Bank, and many more organizations. Bob joins the work of Rochester Area Foundation by serving as a leader in philanthropy, inspiring others through his company’s example in giving, participating in the Coffee and Conversations discussions, and sharing how charitable giving is part of their business model.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Karel Weigel The Rochester area is a better place because of the dedication of Karel Weigel in building better communities for all. Karel moved to Rochester when she joined Mayo Clinic in 1991. She retired from the role of Administrator for Community Relations in 2009, but she remained highly active in providing volunteer leadership and putting philanthropy into action for numerous organizations. Karel was the founding chair for the Rochester Area Foundation’s First Homes, an initiative that has created and provided affordable housing options for individuals and families for 25 years. Through Karel’s leadership, other volunteers contributed time and funding to the initiative, and more than $100 million in private investment was attracted to address the need for affordable housing. Beyond First Homes, Karel has been a board member, volunteer fundraiser, and leader for organizations including Olmsted County Social Services Advisory Board, United Way of Olmsted County, The Rotary Club of Rochester, serving as District Governor of District 5960 from 2014-2015, and the Minnesota Zoo, serving as Trustee from 2005-2013. As a volunteer fundraiser fro 15 years, Karel led by example by inspiring donors with stories – and data – about the impact of charitable gifts and making her own gifts first. She has included legacy gifts in her estate plan, contributed to endowments, and made regular annual gifts, demonstrating her long-term commitment to improving the lives of others.

Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Gail Dennison, MA, CFRE Gail Dennison has dedicated herself to professional fundraising and increasing philanthropic support for The Hormel Institute for the past 18 years. During her tenure she has led two successful capital campaigns. The first campaign tripled the size of The Hormel Institute, and less than ten years later, the second campaign doubled its size again. Gail spearheaded the Paint the Town Pink campaign which has raised over $3 million from the local community since 2011. Gail’s nominator remarked that Gail has forged lasting relationships with legislators, organizational partners, industry donors, and families to raise over $30 million for biomedical research at The Hormel Institute. Gail’s dedication extends beyond The Hormel Institute with Gail volunteering her expertise on several different local boards including the Austin Area Foundation, Development Corporation of Austin, the Greater Rochester Advocates for Universities and Colleges, KSMQ-TV, and many others. Gail holds a Master of Arts in Philanthropy and Development from Saint Mary’s University and the Certified Fundraising Executive, and she is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Minnesota. She has served on the board of AFP Southern Minnesota and has volunteered at the AFP Global level on the Inclusion Diversity Equity Access initiative helping the chapter earn the IDEA Champion designation for four years.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – Individual: David McKenzie David McKenzie is a fourth-grade student who plants, harvests, and sells pumpkins every year. For the past four years, David has donated the proceeds from his pumpkin sales to various community organizations. Last year David raised over $900 for a volunteer ambulance service and for a local park. David chose the Wedgewood Park for his donations to honor his friend Memphis, who uses a wheelchair, as the park had a project to provide friends with disabilities accessible park equipment, and he wanted his friend to be able to play, too. Wedgewood Park is Plainview’s oldest park and used for family gatherings and picnics. David’s gift of $500 helped purchase accessible playground equipment. David chose the Elgin ambulance because when his little sister needed help breathing, and the ambulance responded, David was grateful. The 24 hour/day emergency medical service serves multiple communities in Wabasha and Olmsted counties. Every year David’s pumpkin stand gets a little larger. David uses his grandmother’s farm to grow, harvest, and sell his crop, and she helps him with the weeding. David recruited his mom Katie to advertise his pumpkins on social media.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – Group: IJ Holton Intermediate School Student Council The IJ Holton Intermediate School Student Council has set an inspiring example for charitable giving for many years. The student body has been raising funds for medical research to benefit The Hormel Institute for several years, with a noticeable increase in energy and enthusiasm over the past few years. The students raised $7,600 to support cancer research using a variety of fundraising activities. Penny wars, raffles, food sales, and other activities organized by the Student Council engage the student body at large. The student council’s nominator said that they young people are passionate, actively engaged in philanthropy, setting an example, and advocating for philanthropic giving within the halls of their school.