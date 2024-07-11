Southeast MN and Northern IA County Fairs schedule 2024

(ABC 6 News) — Summer in the Midwest brings with it plenty of fairs with all sorts of fun for all ages.

Here at ABC 6 News, we have compiled a list of all the county fairs coming soon to northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota!

Southeast Minnesota

Dodge County Fair

Dates: July 17-21

Website

The Dodge County Fair kicks off next Wednesday with the Rice Bull Riding Challenge as the grandstand event at 7 PM with fireworks to follow. More events include Thunderbird Open Stock Car Races, trailer races, a demolition derby, and Auto Cross Races.

Fillmore County Fair

Dates: July 15-21

Website

The Fillmore County Fair is celebrating its 166th year in 2024, and this year’s event will bring plenty of fun events such as a ranch rodeo show, tractor pull, the T&C Rodeo, and demolition derby.

Freeborn County Fair

Dates: July 30-August 4

Website

Dubbed “The Six Best Days of Summer,” the Freeborn County Fair kicks off on July 30th and features an antique tractor show, a fair museum for visitors to learn about the history of the fair, and a Kiddie Farm Zone.

Mower County Fair

Dates: August 6-11

Website

The Mower County Fair gets rolling on August 6th and features attractions like autocross and supercross races, bull riding, and a demolition derby.

Olmsted County Fair

Dates: July 22-28

Website

The Olmsted County Fair will bring plenty of entertainment for all this year, including a carnival set to run from July 23-28 as well as I.M.P. Motocross Autosports, a demolition derby, and Free Stage performances.

Steele County Fair

Dates: August 13-18

Website

The Steele County Fair is the largest county fair in Minnesota, and it will feature plenty of food, rides, and grandstand performances. Scheduling information for this fair is coming soon.

Northern Iowa

Floyd County Fair

Dates: July 17-21

Website

The Floyd County Fair is chockfull of events including a live shark encounter show, Figure 8 Races, Tuff Trucks, and a demolition derby.

Hancock County Fair

Dates: July 23-28

Website

The Hancock Fair will feature events such as the Black Dirt Nationals, Outlaw Truck/Tractor Pull, All Out Destruction, live music performances, and a 5k run/walk.

Mitchell County Fair

Dates: July 30-August 4

Website

The Mitchell County Fair brings to its grandstand the ECI Truck and Tractor Pull, Tuff Truck Nationals, Bulls and Barrels, and the Masters of Destruction Demolition Derby.

North Iowa Fair (Mason City)

Dates: July 17-21

Website

The K&S Southern Midways carnival is back for the North Iowa Fair along with plenty of night shows, a Wild World of Animals exhibit, and even Zuzu African Acrobats along with plenty more.

Winnebago County Fair

Dates: July 17-21

Website

The Winnebago County Fair features a Dino Encounters exhibit, live music from Casey Muesiggmann, Zoops Fun Zone Foam Party, and much more.