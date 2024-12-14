Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots prepares for distribution 12 days away from Christmas

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- On Friday, $56,000 worth of presents were dropped off at the old Fleet Farm building in Rochester to Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots.

Those gifts will be distributed to over 30 agencies, eventually allowing parents to pick the right present out for their kids leading up to Christmas. The organization saying they’re in need of more donations, as they’re short compared to last year.

“This year, at this point in time we’re really low in the 0-3 and the 10 and above toys. We still have 5 distributions next week we have to provide for. I would say this year we’re low on toys and we’re also low on donations. We’re about 35,000 dollars lower than we were last year at this time,” said Vince Reynolds, coordinator of Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots.

