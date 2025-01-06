Southeast Minnesota EMS providers receive emergency aid payments

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Emergency aid payments have been made to several Minnesota cities as of late December.

In the ABC 6 News area, over $300,000 were funded to four cities, with the cities of Harmony, Preston, Rushford, and Spring Valley all receiving the funding.

Officials say the funding will help local EMS providers continue saving lives in rural communities.

The money is part of a bipartisan aid package that passed last year. The payments range from $73,000 to about $100,000.