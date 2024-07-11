Southeast Minnesota businesses close

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It was a sad day for some in southeast Minnesota as a pair of businesses shut their doors for good.

In Byron, Shoenies Pizza announced it was closing down after opening in February 2020. Wednesday was the last day of business, and Shoenies is selling the rest of its frozen pizzas until tonight.

Then in Rochester, Primp Boutique is also closing its galleria location. The First Avenue boutique did not open for business on Monday, and it had “for lease” signs up in its windows.

There are four other Primp locations still remaining in Minnesota.