Southbound traffic on Highway 52 halted for crash, clears as vehicles moved

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 52 and 55th Street NW, Rochester after a multi-vehicle crash.

There are at least three vehicles involved in the crash–two cars which blocked off the two leftmost lanes near the median, and a third car partially in the grass in the righthand, merging lane.

Police, fire, and ambulance workers have fully blocked off southbound traffic at the merging intersection while crews tow the vehicles away from the crash site.

By 1:55 p.m., traffic had visibly halted in the southbound lanes north of 65th Street NW.

Tow trucks moved two of the three vehicles off Highway 52 around 2 p.m., and traffic began moving again shortly after.

From MN 511 traffic map, 2:08 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024

Northbound Highway 42 remained closed near Chatfield, following a crash between County Road 136 and 130th Avenue SE.

The MN Department of Transportation noted that the section of highway 1-2 miles north of Chatfield would likely remain closed until 3 p.m.