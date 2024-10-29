Southbound Hwy 52 exit to Civic Center Drive in Rochester closing for repairs

(ABC 6 News) — The southbound Highway 52 exit to Civic Center Drive in Rochester will be closed Nov. 6-7.

Motorists will be detoured as maintenance crews replace safety equipment at the exit, according to MnDOT.

Southbound Exit 56A will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 and remain closed through Thursday, November 7.

The detour for this route is to travel past the exit and used Exit 55B, turn left to cross Hwy 52, and turn left again to return to northbound Hwy 52. Then, motorists can use northbound Exit 56A to exit at Civic Center Drive.

If work is completed ahead of time, crews will reopen the ramp at that time.

MnDOT is reminding drivers that the closed interchange is a busy commuter route, so people should make plans for traffic slowdowns through this area, especially at peak travel times in the mornings and afternoons.

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Here are some reminders: