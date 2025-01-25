Snow sculpting competition begins at St. Paul Winter Carnival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday marked the first day of the Minnesota snow sculpting competition at the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

13 teams are competing in the event at the State Fairgrounds, and they have until Sunday afternoon to finish their creations before the award ceremony.

Visitors are welcome to come see the artists hard at work, and the sculptures will be on display for the duration of the carnival.

One artist who is taking part has also been in the international competition in Stillwater.

The snow park is open each night of the carnival until 10 p.m.