Smoke found in dryer vent in Rochester early Monday; RFD issues reminder to ventilate appliances

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department extinguished a fire in and around a dryer vent just before 2 a.m. on Monday at a Rochester home, according to a release.

Crews arrived to 1716 8 ½ St. SE at 1:48 a.m. and found smoke coming from a dryer vent inside the residence, according to RFD.

In the release, RFD included a reminder to homeowners that said, “It is imperative that appliances are vented properly by a licensed contractor. For dryers, frequently cleaning the lint trap and dryer vent pipe will minimize the risk of fire.”

Minnesota Energy assisted and secured the natural gas line to the dryer. Crews ventilated the structure in case of toxic gases, the release said.

No injuries were reported, and the dryer is a total loss, according to RFD. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Rochester Police Department also assisted at the scene.