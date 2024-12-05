SMART offers free rides to seniors traveling to Mayo campuses in Albert Lea and Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit (SMART) has announced a new initiative to support the health and well-being of senior community members.

Beginning in the new year, SMART will provide free medical transportation services to seniors aged 55 and older who need to travel to the Albert Lea or Austin campuses of the Mayo Clinic Health System.

This includes route buses, demand services, and shuttle services between Albert Lea and Austin.

Rides are first come, first serve, and they can be scheduled by calling 507-433-2379.