Small businesses relieved after Highway 56 reopens in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) – For small businesses in LeRoy, the six month construction project on Highway 56 felt like an eternity. Now with the work finally at an end, business owners say they couldn’t be more relieved.

“It was very tough. It was like a whole other round of Covid for us, so yeah we are very excited that the road is open and people are getting back here to us,” said Sarah Srsen, Co-Owner at the Sweet’s Hotel.

Sweet’s Hotel was one business affected tremendously by the road closure, seeing hardly any customers throughout the project’s run.

“All summer we were pretty much blocked off from the world. We felt pretty isolated. All summer I was saying that when this opens, we are going to throw the biggest party ever, and here we are,” Srsen said.

Now the construction is over and it feels like a grand reopening, as the restaurant celebrated with lots of familiar faces on Saturday.

“We got bingo tonight, we got mega bloody Mary’s, rum buckets. We’re playing bingo right now, and going to have a DJ later,” said waiter at Sweet’s Hotel, Camden Hnutly.

Sweet’s wasn’t the only business celebrating though. Ed’s Floral and Gifts on Highway 56 also struggled to keep businesses afloat through construction.

“I think I’ve had a constant grin on my face since they opened it up on Monday, and it’s just been wonderful to see people and see cars, see customers that haven’t been in for over six months, so ecstatic,” said Sara Gerk, owner of Ed’s Floral and Gifts.

Both businesses thank the community for it’s support helping them through the difficult period.

“The community kept us going and we have a great little town here, and we thank all of them, and now it will be great to see all the people that weren’t able to get here so, and we’ll just keep trucking,” said Srsen.

Sweet’s Hotel says they’ve been waiting for this day for awhile and will be open late on Saturday to celebrate.