Slippery roads contribute to I-90 crash in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Eyota on Sunday.

According MSP Public Information Officer Mike Lee, it happened just after 12:55 p.m. in the area of westbound I-90 near mile post 224.

The vehicle lost control and slid into the cable median barriers.

Icy and slippery road conditions were present at the time of the crash.

MSP says the driver was a 19-year-old male from North Mankato and was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The driver did not sustain any injuries.