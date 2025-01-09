“Slender Man” stabber petitions for early release

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin, one of the women convicted in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing is once again asking to be released.

Morgan Geyser will be back in court on Thursday for the request despite being denied release just last year.

11 years ago, Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12 years old, admitted to stabbing their friend, Payton Leunter, to death to please the fictional demonic creature Slender Man.

Geyser was sentenced to 40 years in a mental care facility while Weier was sentenced to 25 years.

However, Weiser was released to home supervision in 2021.