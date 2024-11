(ABC 6 News) — As of around 2:20 p.m., a skid loader has caught fire at a construction site outside of the Kellen Building in Rochester.

Videos of the fire were posted by Theodore Tollefson on X and can be seen below:

Here’s some non-election day news. A skid loader has caught fire in a construction site outside the Kellen building in downtown Rochester. pic.twitter.com/V6oUC9cMK2 — Theodore Tollefson (@TheodoreTollef1) November 5, 2024

As of now, it is unclear how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.