Silver Lake begins project for new swimming facility

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It may not be swimming season yet, but work for the new Silver Lake swimming facility is underway.

Crews have begun removing the concrete from the original pool in order to replace it with a modern facility.

The nearly $9.6 million project was approved by the city council earlier in the year. The new facility is expected to open in 2026 and includes a new splash pad, bathhouse, and pool.