Signs of winter mark the end of road construction season in southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – As the snow falls, the cone zones are being put on pause.

Several projects did reach the finish line including I-35 resurfacing in Faribault, and a new J-turn in Dodge County, but now it’s time to get the roads ready for winter.

With some projects complete, others still have more work to be done. Like the I-90/Hwy 52 interchange. Year one of three on this project is nearly complete with a goal of improving safety and reducing delays.

As we head into next year, parts of highway 52 will be closed. During that time, MNDOT will construct a new eastbound interstate 90 with new ramps and loops to match.

That’s not the only project that’s being carried over to 2025. In Austin, the bridge along 4th street SW was demolished this past weekend, halting any traffic coming through, and as crews begin to pack up for the year, people will have to utilize the detours to get around it.

Exits and on ramps at 4th street NW are closed and detoured, and it’ll stay that way through most of 2025 while that new bridge is built.

“Hopefully around this time next year that 4th street bridge will be open, people will be using it,” MNDOT director of communications and public engagement Mike Dougherty said.

For now, those visions will have to wait until springtime as MNDOT shifts its focus to winter weather and ensuring Minnesota roads are up for the challenge.