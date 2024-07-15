(ABC 6 News) – There’s no denying we’re in the dog days of summer, with temperatures creeping near 90 degrees at times this weekend.

For anyone out in the heat for prolonged periods of time, it’s critical to know the warning signs of heat related illness.

According to the American Red Cross, signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness-Headache-Passing out

If you begin to experience one or more of these symptoms, here’s what you should do:

Move to a cool place

Loosen tight clothing

Cool the body using wet cloths, misting, fanning, or a cool bath

Sip water slowly

Get medical attention right away if:

Vomiting occurs

Symptoms last longer than one hour or get worse

Confusion develops

Signs of the more deadly heat stroke include:

High body temperature (104°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache-Dizziness

Nausea-Confusion-Passing out

If you experience these symptoms, call 911 immediately, then:

Move to a cool place

Cool the body using wet cloths, misting, fanning, or a cool bath

Do NOT drink anything

While most of us can head inside and crank up the AC on a hot summer day, unhoused people in our community don’t have that luxury.

“If you’re outside you don’t have probably really good access to water; heat exposure, you can become dehydrated quickly, and you know we don’t want to see that happen to our friends,” said Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing MN in Rochester.

The Landing MN is a day center in Rochester providing free meals, water and, if needed, medical care for the homeless community. With the summer heat, it serves around 112 people each day.

If you’d like to help the organization’s efforts to support the unhoused people, you can purchase items on its Amazon wishlist.