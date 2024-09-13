Sierra Club appeals carbon pipeline approval in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The planned Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline and its path through Iowa has landowners and conservationists fearing for its impacts.

On Friday, the Iowa Sierra Club filed an appeal in Polk County District Court looking to overturn the Iowa Utilities Commission’s approval of the pipeline’s first phase.

The IUC granted Summit a permit for the pipeline on June 25th, and it allows them the right to use eminent domain as it builds a 688-mile hazardous liquid pipeline through 29 counties.

Regardless of the district court judge’s decision, both sides say they are likely to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.