Shuttle van stolen from Rochester; perpetrator still on the run

(ABC 6 News) – According to Rochester police, the perpetrator in a shuttle van theft is still on the run near Goodhue and Dakota Counties.

At about 2:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Rochester police responded to a call about the van stolen from the 800 block of Civic Center Drive NW.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, the van was left running outside a transport business.

About 15 minutes later, the van was seen traveling north on Highway 52.

After a failed traffic stop near Zumbrota, the law enforcement used spike strips to halt the van near the Goodhue and Dakota County borders.

The perpetrator “took off running into a field,” Grayson said, and has not been located.

Grayson said there is “no know immediate threat” to those in the area.