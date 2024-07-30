Short-term Highway 14 ramp closures at Kasson scheduled

(ABC 6 News) — Motorists will encounter short-duration ramp closures at Highway 14 and Highway 57 in Kasson on Wednesday, July 31 for final ramp paving, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Highway 14 westbound off-ramp at Highway 57 will be closed first on Wednesday morning, followed by the westbound on-ramp. The eastbound off- and on-ramps will be paved following the westbound work.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Advance warning signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closures.

Crews will work as quickly as possible, and the ramps will fully open as soon as the work is completed. Work is expected to be completed during the day. Drivers should use alternate routes during the closures.

This work is part of the Highway 14 project that is making the following improvements. The project is expected to be completed in mid-August.

Construct a J-turn at Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9

Install a high-tension cable median barrier between Dodge Center and Kasson

Resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron

Improve and repair drainage

Rehabilitate the eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints

Upgrade the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit

To learn more this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up for email and text message updates.