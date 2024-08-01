Short-term closure, detour of I-90 offramp to Highway 63 northbound coming Friday

(ABC 6 News) — Eastbound Interstate 90 motorists exiting the road at Exit 209B at Stewartville to go north on Highway 63 will encounter a ramp closure and detour on Friday, Aug. 2 for approximately 1 hour to allow crews to complete maintenance work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely do the rout and seal work on the curved Exit 209B ramp that takes eastbound traffic off I-90 onto northbound Highway 63. Once the work is completed, the ramp will reopen to traffic.

The detour for the loop ramp is for eastbound motorists who want to go north on Highway 63. They will use Exit 205 and travel east on Olmsted County Road 6 to Stewartville and then go north on Highway 63 through Stewartville.