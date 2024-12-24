Shoppers make last-minute holiday trips to stores

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — While some are hitting the road and skies, others are heading to the stores for some last-minute holiday shopping.

At Apache Mall, shoppers say it hasn’t been that busy, and some had been to a few other locations prior to coming to the mall.

As for some shopping tips, they say to be careful in the parking lots and be kind to everyone you see.

Meanwhile, some were trying to make it in and out as quickly as possible.

“I came from Colorado. It’s a lot more busy at the malls. I feel like here it is a little bit slower, but yeah, I’m just picking up a few things last minute for my family and friends,” said Tyler Glomski.

“We’re buying presents, but sometimes we lose the meaning that its family and friends and ourselves, and that self care is important too,” said Heather Wilhoit.