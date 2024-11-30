Shoppers fill Apache Mall for Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year with discounts enticing many shoppers out to Apache Mall in Rochester.

Mall officials say this year’s crows wasn’t the largest they have seen but plenty of consumers were still hunting for deals.

Among the crowds were those who don’t typically hit the stores on the busy day as well as experienced Black Friday shoppers.

“Well we got here about 7:03 we pulled into the parking lot because we had to get in line for lululemon, and that opens at 8. So this is our tradition, we come early to get the good deals at lululemon,” said Shelly Stowell from Rochester.

But some shoppers didn’t find the deals as impressive this year as years past.

“They’ve definitely changed over the years, it’s not as exciting as it used to be./Yeah not really like a lot of door busters and when you don’t have the newspaper too I think it’s kind of hard to know what’s on sale until you come in the store,” said Gaby Stowell from Rochester.

Even though Black Friday may not look exactly the same as it once did, that didn’t stop people from checking out all the sales.