Shawn Fagan named RDA Executive Director

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that Shawn Fagan has been named as the new Executive Director, effective immediately.

Shawn Fagan

Fagan, a business owner who has operated Fagan Studios on Broadway Ave since 2003, will take over for interim director Kathleen Harrington, who he spent the summer working alongside with.

“We’ve had the opportunity to own a beautiful old building which has housed our photography studio for 17 years on Broadway, so Downtown has been my “second home” for a long time. I love this Downtown,” Fagan said. “I look forward to continuing the incredibly important mission of the RDA for the benefit of our City.”

The Rochester Downtown Alliance was established in 2005, and is a Minnesota nonprofit that aims to foster a welcoming environment and bring economic opportunities for business owners in downtown.