Sewer main break in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea announced Sunday night it is working to repair at sewer main break.

Wastewater is spilling from a break in the sewer main from City of Albert Lea to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

South Shore Drive is closed from Rooster Hill Road to County Road 81 while crews make repairs.

The city reminds everyone to avoid swimming and other contact with Albert Lea Lake until the repairs are complete.

It also asks everyone to stay safe and stay out of barricaded areas.

Water services such as sinks, toilets, showers and washers are still safe to use.