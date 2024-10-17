Severe drought on the rise in Iowa and Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the intensity of dry conditions across the country.

In Minnesota, most of our area falls into the moderate drought category with some spots of abnormal dryness. However, areas of severe drought are rising, up nearly 10% compared to last week.

In Iowa, more severe drought is moving into the area as well. Severe drought has more than doubled since last week from just under 7.5% to nearly 16%. Moderate drought areas cover over 57% of the state up from 49%.

Only 2.5% of Iowa is not in abnormally dry or drought conditions.