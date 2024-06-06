Several newcomers file for seats on Rochester City Council

(ABC 6 News) – With elections coming up, several people are now filing for seats on the Rochester City Council after the filing period closed yesterday.

With two current members not filing for re-election, the candidates range from newcomers, to those seeking a higher position.

Brooke Carlson will not be seeking another term as Council Member at Large, also known as the Council President. Current Councilman Shaun Palmer is running for the position, along with Dean Koutsoukos, and Randy Schubring.

Four candidates will be representing district 2. Those candidates are Breanna Bly, Nick Miller, Loring Stead, and Tripp Welch.

Kelly Kirkpatrick will seek another term in district 4, running against newcomers Andy Freiderichs and Cory Sorgenfrie.

Molly Dennis is once again asking for residents’ vote in district 6 after filing just yesterday. Five people are running against her, those people being Dan Doering, Salah Mohamed, Mark Schleusner, and Becca Tesch.