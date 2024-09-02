Several cars in Walz motorcade crash during Milwaukee visit

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Walz-Harris campaign’s press pool, multiple cars in Tim Walz’s motorcade crashed in Milwaukee on the way from AvFlight (E Layton Avenue).

Walz’ vehicle was not involved, according to ABC affiliates on scene.

According to the press pool correspondence, a member of the media appears to have a broken arm and is being treated.

Other members of the motorcade appeared “shaken” but alright, according to the press pool notes.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.