Senators Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar press Postmaster General about Rochester mail delays

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter on Thursday pressing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for answers on recent mail delays in the Rochester area.

This comes following a report that found more than 130,000 missing or delayed pieces of mail at six post offices in Minnesota and North Dakota over the course of only two days.

“Minnesotans rely on the Postal Service to deliver their prescriptions, Social Security checks, and more, and they need and deserve timely service,” said Senator Klobuchar via a press release. “We have heard reports of mail being delayed for four days or more in Rochester. That’s why Sen. Smith and I are calling on Postmaster General DeJoy to address these issues, ensuring that Rochester and the rest of Minnesota’s residents receive reliable service.”

“Letter carriers, especially in rural areas, work extremely hard to make deliveries on time, especially around the holidays. But without support from district management and the Postmaster General in Washington, their jobs go from difficult to nearly impossible,” said Senator Smith via a press release. “These new reports only confirm what we’ve already been hearing, which is that USPS leadership is not doing enough to support their workers and deliver mail on time. The Postmaster General needs to take accountability for service issues and do something about it.”

You can read the full letter to the Postmaster General here.