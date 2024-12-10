Senators Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar announce nearly 130 new clean energy projects for rural Minnesotans

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar (both D-MN) announced nearly 130 new clean energy projects across rural Minnesota on Tuesday.

The $15.6 million investment will save farms and rural small businesses nearly $18.4 million on their energy bills per year while simultaneously reducing harmful carbon emissions.

“The clean energy transition is happening; the question is whether we lead or follow. I want us to lead,” said Senator Smith via a press release.

“But as we make the switch to cleaner, cheaper energy, we need to make sure everyone benefits, including small towns and rural communities. That’s one reason why projects funded by the Rural Energy for America Program are so important. These investments will help farmers and business owners save money and improve their bottom lines while reducing harmful carbon emissions.”

“Investing in long-term energy is a win-win for rural customers and businesses,” said Senator Klobuchar via a press release. “With this federal funding, we’re taking a big step toward deploying new energy technologies to power rural communities across Minnesota for decades to come.”

The funding is specifically set aside for agricultural producers and rural small businesses to install renewable, clean energy systems, or to make their operations more energy efficient. Example projects include installing energy efficient grain dryers, LED lighting and heat mats for livestock, solar panels, or energy efficient heating and cooling systems.

The funding includes the following towns in the ABC 6 News area: