Senators Grassley and Cruz seeking to boost penalties for criminal undocumented migrants

(ABC 6 News) – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa is joining Senator Ted Cruz to introduce the “Stop Illegal Reentry Act.”

It’s legislation that would impose a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for any person who illegally enters the United States with multiple convictions, or a conviction for an aggravated felony.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Grassley gave the following statement:

“America is a sovereign nation, and our borders shouldn’t be abused. We need tougher penalties for individuals who re-enter our country illegally, especially those who do so with a criminal history. The Stop Illegal Reentry Act would help keep dangerous criminals off the streets and crack down on those who consistently disregard our nation’s immigration laws.”