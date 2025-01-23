Senator Miller unveils Sports Betting Act 3.0

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In the Minnesota Senate, Jeremy Miller of Winona will once again be introducing a Sports Betting Act.

The Minnesota Sports Betting Act 3.0 would allow the state’s 11 tribes to have a license for on-site and/or mobile sports betting.

As part of the plan, half of the money made would go to tax relief on charitable gambling. Other money would go towards bringing sports events to Minnesota, enhancing horse racing, gambling support, and youth sports.

Currently, sports gambling is a $150 billion industry in the U.S.