Senator Grassley recognized for biofuel leadership

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Chuck Grassley is receiving recognition for his work to support biofuel producers.

The senator accepted Growth Energy’s 2024 “Fueling Growth Award” and said in part, “homegrown fuels are good for America’s pocketbooks, the environment, and our national security.”

Grassley went on to say he will continue to work to expand biofuel markets.