Senator Ernst-led “Sarah’s Law” gains bipartisan support

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has found an alley across the aisle in helping pass “Sarah’s Law.”

It is in honor of Sarah Root, who was killed by a drunk driver back in 2016.

The bill is currently being considered as an amendment to the Laken Riley Act, which is on the Senate floor.

According to Ernst, the two bills work in tandem to close loopholes that have allowed illegal immigrants to commit violent crimes.

Senator Ernst said, “I’m incredibly thankful to have Senator Fetterman’s support in this effort, so no American Family in Iowa, Pennsylvania, or across our nation has to endure another tragedy at the hands of an illegal immigrant.”