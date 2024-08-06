Senator Carla Nelson announces second round of nursing home aid in Dodge and Olmsted Counties

(ABC 6 News) — State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) has announced the distribution of the second round of emergency aid to nursing homes in Dodge and Olmsted Counties via a press release.

This funding is part of the bipartisan $300 million package passed by the Minnesota legislature in 2023 to address the crisis facing nursing homes across the state.

The bipartisan nursing home agreement included direct grants, wage increases, and a workforce incentive fund. These new funds are in addition to the $100 million in loans that also passed in 2023. The funding helps ensure that nursing homes can retain staff, upgrade facilities, and continue providing essential services to their residents.

Nursing Facility Grants totaling $173.5 million were split into two payments – this is the second round of payments. The first payments were issued in August 2023.

The grants can be used for various strategies to improve the financial health of nursing homes.

The following facilities in Senator Nelson’s district are receiving funding in this round: