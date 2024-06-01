Senator Amy Klobuchar receives DFL endorsement

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Amy Klobuchar received the Minnesota DFL’s endorsement for reelection at the 2024 State Convention in Duluth.

It was an expected move. Klobuchar has been the senate incumbent since 2006, after taking former governor Mark Dayton’s seat.

In a press release, DFL Chair Ken Martin spoke positively about Klobuchar. He said how instrumental she has been in lowering drug prices and supporting veterans.

He also went on to add how she has helped fight monopolies, and preserve women’s rights.

She faces Republicans Royce White an Joe Fraser in the race.