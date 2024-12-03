Sen. Omar Fateh running for Minneapolis mayor

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, State Senator Omar Fateh has launched his next campaign, but it is not for Minnesota legislature.

Instead, the senator is now running for Minneapolis mayor. Fateh was the first Somali American elected to serve in the state senate, and he is also the only Democratic Socialist in the state legislature.

Fateh will be going up against current Minnesota mayor, Jacob Frey, who is expected to run for re-election.