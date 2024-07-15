Sen. Klobuchar visits veterans home in Preston

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited a veterans home in Preston on Monday.

When Klobuchar arrived in Preston, she wanted to make one thing clear: we should be celebrating our veterans every day.

Klobuchar, the daughter of a Korean War veteran, didn’t waste any time and quickly made friends with residents at the veterans home.

“The other thing that I most will cherish is the residents and those of you who served our country,” Klobuchar said.

The Senator shouted out many of the residents that she visited with by name throughout her speech.

The home has 22 veterans living there, and it says it will continue to welcome two new residents per month.

The home is also looking for more employees to help take care of its veterans. More information can be found here.