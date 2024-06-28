Sen. Joni Ernst visits Britt for town hall

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst visits Britt Public Library for town hall.

(ABC 6 News-) U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is visiting North Iowa this week, and on Thursday took questions from a room full of around 50 constituents at the Britt Public Library.

The first question fielded to Ernst was about the use of energy companies requesting the government’s use of eminent domain to construct carbon pipelines.

“I don’t agree with eminent domain,” Ernst said. “That is a local issue for local representatives to make a decision on. I don’t have jurisdiction over that pipeline.”

Ernst also stressed the need for the U.S. Congress to pass a farm bill that “…makes sure that funding goes to the programs that will benefit agriculture,” after that legislation being tied up in partisan disagreements for more than two years.

Other questions included the U.S. Supreme Court, immigration, the post-COVID economy, affordable childcare and American aid to Israel and Ukraine.