Sen. Grassley helps introduce bill to prevent youth opioid abuse

(ABC 6 News) – Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced on Friday the introduction of a bill aimed at preventing opioid abuse in schools.

Grassley and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduced the bipartisan “Keeping Drugs Out of Schools Act” to combat youth opioid abuse. The bill would allow schools to partner with Drug Free Communities to educate students on the dangers of synthetic opioids.

It establishes a five year grant program, allowing schools to apply for up to $75,000 in federal funding to plan, implement, and evaluate effective drug prevention initiatives.