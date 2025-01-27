Sen. Drazkowski issues statement on Senate vote to expel Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell

(ABC 6 News) – Republican Senator Steve Drazkowski issued a statement on Monday following a blocked motion to expel Senator Nicole Mitchell for felony burglary charges.

Mitchell is currently on trial for felony first-degree burglary. Minnesota Senate Democrats blocked the Republican motion to have her expelled. Senate Republicans also offered a motion to expel Mitchell during the 2024 legislative session, but that filed when every Democrat voted to rule it out of order.

Drazkowski said this in the following statement:

“Democrats had the chance to join us in protecting the integrity of the Senate, but instead, they chose to protect one of their own in order to preserve their power. Sen. Mitchell remains in the Senate, casting votes while facing felony charges. This is a disgrace to the institution and a betrayal of the trust Minnesotans place in us.”