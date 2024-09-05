Semi truck collides with farm tractor in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – A semi truck collided with a farm tractor in Olmsted County Wednesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

MSP says the semi, driven by 63-year-old Bruce Byer of Noble, OK, was heading southbound on Highway 42 when it “made contact” with the tractor, driven by a 25-year-old man from Eyota.

The collision happened near Silver Creek Road Northeast in Viola Township around 8:30 p.m. Byer had no reported injuries and no alcohol was involved. It is not known at the time if the 25-year-old was hurt.

MSP says it will be releasing more information Friday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they are released.