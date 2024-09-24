Semi truck collides with car in Goodhue County Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A semi truck collided with a car in Goodhue County Tuesday morning, according to a crash report from Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

MSP says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in Red Wing, MN. The semi was reportedly going northbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Chevrolet SUV that was crossing the median in an intersection.

The driver of the semi has only been identified by MSP as a 63-year-old man from Alexandria, MN. The driver of the SUV is a 77-year-old man from Red Wing.

According to MSP, there were injuries in this crash. However, the severity of the injuries reported is not known at this time.

MSP says more information will be released at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.