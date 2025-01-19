Semi-truck a complete loss after fire

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a semi-truck trailer on fire on Saturday night.

According to a press release from RFD, it happened at 308 20th Street SE at approximately 9:24 p.m.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the rear of the semi-truck trailer, along with heavy smoke and fire isolated to the semi. No nearby structures were affected.

Firefighters immediately deployed fire attack hose lines attempting to knock down the body of the fire and prevent the spread to nearby structures.

The semi was a complete loss.

A firefighter sustained very small injuries from icy conditions. The firefighter was evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and returned to duty.

RFD’s fire marshal and fire investigator are looking into the cause of the fire.

Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted RFD at the scene.