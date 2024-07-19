Semi crash in Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Olmsted County on Thursday, a semi truck was involved in a crash near High Forest Township.

The crash occurred at 9:43 AM as a Chevy pickup truck was heading eastbound on Highway 30 while the semi was heading south on 44th Avenue.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup, 75-year-old Sharon Kenitz, was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, but no injuries were reported. The driver of the semi was not hurt.