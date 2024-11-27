SEMCAC food shelf in Preston prepares Thanksgiving meals

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – From gravy, to turkey, to bread, over 100 Thanksgiving meals were boxed up for families to pick up at the Food Distribution Center in Preston.

“It has like potatoes, it has bread, it has vegetables to make like green bean casserole,” Fillmore County Salvation Army president Sheila Craig said.

While the holidays are a chance to celebrate with family, for some people the holidays can be a stressful time.

The Food Distribution Center said they typically see more people come through during Thanksgiving week.

“This week specifically we’ve probably had close to 60 households,” SEMCAC Fillmore County case manager Morgan Steffens said.

They quickly got to work to make sure the thanksgiving boxes were ready to be picked up by the more than 200 families the center serves each month.

Hormel foods helped out by donating over 100 turkeys to the center this year.

“Most of the families that we serve are a little bit more stressed around them times, so we do try to have more options around them,” Steffens said.

All of this was possible with help from organizations like the Salvation Army and the surrounding communities.

“People are often shopping in those food shelves prior to Thanksgiving, to get food for their families,” Craig said.

The Food Distribution Center in Preston’s goal was to make sure that each family had a Thanksgiving meal.