Sell old 1900s toys for cash at America’s Toy Scout Road Show in Rochester

America's Toy Scout Road Show visits Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — America’s Toy Scout is visiting Rochester through Saturday, and they’re looking to buy old toys, trading cards and other collectibles for cash.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund speaks with Jeff Schriefer, who is the show’s manager, about how he got involved in the business and what he’s looking to buy from people in the area.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Staybridge Suites/Northwest Rochester and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.