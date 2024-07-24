Second suspect charged in drive-by shooting case enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – The second suspect charged in a Sept. 2023 drive-by shooting entered a guilty plea in Olmsted County Court Wednesday.

Anthony Lavell Frazier Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to a single charge of dangerous weapons–drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle or building related to a Sept. 25 incident on Chardonnay Lane NW, Rochester.

According to his plea agreement, all additional charges related to the Sept. 25 shooting and a separate Sept. 20 incident will be dismissed at sentencing.

The other suspect in both incidents, Christian Avery Miller, entered his own plea agreement in January.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Frazier Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.