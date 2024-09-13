Seat belt use nears all-time high in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Seat belt use in Minnesota is nearing an all-time high, according to the Department of Safety.

The department suggests that 94.7% of drivers are buckling up. The move likely is preventing injuries as well.

Over 4000 vehicle occupants suffered severe injuries in traffic crashes in 1987. That number dropped down to under 1300 last year.