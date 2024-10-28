Seasonal parking requirements begin in Rochester this week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Though it has been a warm and dry fall in Minnesota, the City of Rochester will be implementing its seasonal parking requirements on Friday, November 1.

These requirements will run through April 1 from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cars must be parked on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even once the clock strikes 2 a.m., and on the side of the street with odd house numbers when the calendar date is odd.